3G Capital Partners LP Acquires New Stake in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

3G Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000. Workday accounts for 1.0% of 3G Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Workday by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,689,000 after acquiring an additional 30,697 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 73,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total value of $17,653,918.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,581,264.02. This trade represents a 41.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,093,578.22. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,880 shares of company stock worth $78,449,679 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $230.82 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.86, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.73.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.81.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

