Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Heartflow in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heartflow to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartflow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Get Heartflow alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Heartflow

Heartflow Stock Down 2.0%

About Heartflow

Heartflow stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. Heartflow has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $36.68.

(Get Free Report)

We have pioneered the use of software and AI to deliver a more accurate and clinically effective non-invasive solution for diagnosing and managing coronary artery disease (“CAD”), a leading cause of death worldwide. As of March 31, 2025, our Heartflow Platform has been used to assess CAD in more than 400,000 patients, including 132,000 in 2024 alone.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartflow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartflow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.