Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Heartflow in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heartflow to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartflow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.
Heartflow Stock Down 2.0%
About Heartflow
We have pioneered the use of software and AI to deliver a more accurate and clinically effective non-invasive solution for diagnosing and managing coronary artery disease (“CAD”), a leading cause of death worldwide. As of March 31, 2025, our Heartflow Platform has been used to assess CAD in more than 400,000 patients, including 132,000 in 2024 alone.
