PowerFleet, Inc. $AIOT Shares Sold by 325 Capital LLC

325 Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,646,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,906 shares during the period. PowerFleet makes up approximately 8.3% of 325 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 325 Capital LLC’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $20,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIOT. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PowerFleet

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 28,028 shares in the company, valued at $130,049.92. This represents a 55.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Mark Towe acquired 23,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $102,353.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,457,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,019.66. This trade represents a 0.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIOT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

PowerFleet Stock Up 0.2%

PowerFleet stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $623.16 million, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. PowerFleet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $8.71.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Featured Stories

