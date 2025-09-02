HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Heatwurx (NASDAQ:PCSA) Stock Price

Heatwurx (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 429.10% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Heatwurx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.00.
Heatwurx Stock Performance
Heatwurx (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heatwurx will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Heatwurx Company Profile
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.
