HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Heatwurx (NASDAQ:PCSA) Stock Price

Heatwurx (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 429.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Heatwurx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.00.

Get Heatwurx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heatwurx

Heatwurx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCSA opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Heatwurx has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Heatwurx (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heatwurx will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heatwurx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heatwurx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heatwurx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.