Cigna Group (CI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 1.51 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, September 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th.

Cigna Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cigna Group to earn $33.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

CI opened at $301.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.99. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $256.89 and a twelve month high of $370.83.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.82.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

