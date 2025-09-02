Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENLV. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ENLV

Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.83. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $742,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 84,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 527.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 67,886 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.