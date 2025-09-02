Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Firefly Aerospace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

NASDAQ:FLY opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. Firefly Aerospace has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $73.80.

Firefly Aerospace is a market leading space and defense technology company with an established track record of success providing comprehensive mission solutions to national security, government, and commercial customers. Our mission is to enable responsive, regular, and reliable launch, transit, and operations in space for our customers across the globe.

