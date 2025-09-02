4D Advisors LLC Invests $6.32 Million in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

4D Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,000. Grand Canyon Education makes up about 4.9% of 4D Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 58.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 107.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of LOPE opened at $201.57 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.69 and a twelve month high of $207.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 22.15%.The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

About Grand Canyon Education



Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

