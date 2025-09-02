683 Capital Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. $ABEO

683 Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 675,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116,845 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abeona Therapeutics were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Standard LLC raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 2,084,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after buying an additional 386,321 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 894.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 118,262 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $520,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abeona Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri sold 69,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $406,801.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,234,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,238.26. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 25,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $148,908.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 479,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,924.48. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ABEO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7%

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.10. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 million. Analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

