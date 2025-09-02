683 Capital Management LLC Acquires 40,100 Shares of Galapagos NV $GLPG

683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Galapagos worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $25.33.

Galapagos Stock Down 3.0%

GLPG stock opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. Galapagos NV has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.86.

Galapagos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.