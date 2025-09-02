683 Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.01 Million Investment in Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares $WLAC

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WLAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the fourth quarter worth $9,236,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the first quarter worth $5,290,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the first quarter worth $5,010,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the first quarter worth $5,020,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares by 446,580.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 446,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 446,580 shares during the last quarter.

WLAC stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.

Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on July 3, 2024 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

