55,000 Shares in Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD Acquired by 4D Advisors LLC

4D Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. Blue Bird makes up approximately 1.4% of 4D Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Blue Bird by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after buying an additional 28,460 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Blue Bird by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 19,885 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Blue Bird by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 305,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 29,868 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 35,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Blue Bird Price Performance

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74. Blue Bird Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $60.45. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.29. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 61.66% and a net margin of 8.16%.The firm had revenue of $398.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Blue Bird

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,881.63. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ted Scartz sold 8,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $490,187.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 48,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,024.18. The trade was a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,832 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,425 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

