683 Capital Management LLC Buys 99,900 Shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. $LPTX

683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 3.50% of Leap Therapeutics worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 844,126 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,025,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPTX stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.21.

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

