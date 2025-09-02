4D Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in APi Group Corporation $APG

4D Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,000. APi Group comprises about 3.1% of 4D Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,410,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,911,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,632 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,834,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Performance

APi Group stock opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. APi Group Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 111.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO James Arseniadis sold 4,843 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $171,345.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,664.08. The trade was a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 205,550 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $7,243,582.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,968,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,798,205.08. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 589,843 shares of company stock valued at $20,694,672. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 target price on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on APi Group from $31.33 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

