683 Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Aris Mining Co. $ARMN

683 Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,900 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aris Mining were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aris Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aris Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aris Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aris Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Aris Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Aris Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARMN opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. Aris Mining Co. has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -434.00 and a beta of -0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ARMN. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Aris Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARMN

Aris Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.