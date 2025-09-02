59 North Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Carnival Corporation $CCL

59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,548,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,303,000. Carnival accounts for 2.5% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. 59 North Capital Management LP owned about 0.30% of Carnival at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 70,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Carnival from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research cut Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. Carnival Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,078.50. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

