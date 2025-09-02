28,860 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF $RSPR Bought by 5th Street Advisors LLC

5th Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.5% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. 5th Street Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $121,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Seek First Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6%

RSPR opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.