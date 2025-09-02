59 North Capital Management LP Has $303.44 Million Position in News Corporation $NWSA

59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,147,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185,542 shares during the period. News comprises about 10.9% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings in News were worth $303,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of News by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,294,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,239,000 after purchasing an additional 233,820 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P raised its position in shares of News by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of News by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of News by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 335,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 148,081 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Down 0.2%

NWSA opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. News Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 price target on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on News

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.