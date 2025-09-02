4D Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in DaVita Inc. $DVA

4D Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,000. DaVita accounts for approximately 3.9% of 4D Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 65.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Pension Service raised its position in DaVita by 74.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in DaVita during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in DaVita during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DVA opened at $137.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.07 and a fifty-two week high of $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 369.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $352,650.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,700. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $148.00 price objective on shares of DaVita in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

