4D Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. $USPH

4D Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. U.S. Physical Therapy accounts for approximately 2.0% of 4D Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. 4D Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of U.S. Physical Therapy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 27,856.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy Ham sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $31,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,357.94. The trade was a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $60,104.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,546.88. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $311,274 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USPH shares. Zacks Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $82.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.63. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.77 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $197.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 78.60%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

