Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 16,000 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.09% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $147,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 53,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 11,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $745.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $718.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $624.40. The firm has a market cap of $225.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $753.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $627.00 target price (up previously from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $660.00.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at $47,176,283.79. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

