Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Position in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,718,321 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $194,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.7% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 77,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 367.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 160,191 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $5,027,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

RPRX opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.23% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $578.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.87%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

