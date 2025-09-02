AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,216,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 942,600 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of AT&T worth $204,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 59,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 67,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 132,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on T. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

