ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Alector, Inc. $ALEC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Alector worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alector by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 40,291 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 723.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 165,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 145,469 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 160,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alector by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alector Stock Performance

Alector stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $237.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 112.06% and a negative net margin of 142.10%. Alector has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALEC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Mizuho upgraded Alector from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alector from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Insider Transactions at Alector

In other Alector news, Director Paula Hammond sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $33,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,785.24. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

