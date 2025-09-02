ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Biohaven Ltd. $BHVN

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 319.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Biohaven by 53.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Biohaven by 84,800.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Biohaven by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Biohaven from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Biohaven from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.23.

Biohaven Price Performance

BHVN opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. Biohaven Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.94). Equities analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

