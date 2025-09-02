The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 29.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Alumasc Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 29.24%.
The Alumasc Group Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of LON ALU opened at GBX 337.75 on Tuesday. The Alumasc Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 255 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 395. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1,294.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 359.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 353.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other The Alumasc Group news, insider Michael Leaf sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 381, for a total transaction of £342,900. Corporate insiders own 27.19% of the company’s stock.
About The Alumasc Group
Alumasc is a UK-based supplier of premium building products, systems and solutions.
Almost 80% of group sales are driven by building regulations and specifications (architects and structural engineers) because of the performance characteristics offered.
Over 90% of group sales relate to one or more of the following long-term strategic growth drivers: Energy management, Water management, Bespoke architectural solutions and Ease of construction (including off-site construction)
Our strategy is enabling us to outperform the UK construction market, and we are leveraging this through growth in export sales.
