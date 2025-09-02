Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,392,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616,720 shares during the quarter. Soleno Therapeutics comprises 0.6% of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Soleno Therapeutics worth $313,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.5% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $121,000. Avanza Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 811.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLNO. TD Cowen began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.09.

SLNO opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of -2.71. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $90.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.83.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,830 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $316,970.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,928.56. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

