OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported GBX 0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. OPG Power Ventures had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

OPG Power Ventures Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of LON:OPG opened at GBX 8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26. OPG Power Ventures has a 52-week low of GBX 4 and a 52-week high of GBX 11.17. The stock has a market cap of £32.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.26, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.04.

About OPG Power Ventures

OPG operates and develops power generation assets in India and currently has 414 MW in operation principally under the group captive model and 62MW of Solar assets.OPG has been listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange since May 2008 and since listing in 2008, the Company has grown from 20 MW of generating capacity to 476 MW, consistently delivering strong results as well as growth.In our view India provides exciting and dynamic opportunities in our sector given its low and rising per capita consumption of electricity as well as India’s overall economic growth estimates.

