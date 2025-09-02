Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $5.21 Million in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 301.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 137,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,162,000 after purchasing an additional 102,959 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 357.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 9,400 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $1,597,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 54,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,261,325.36. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone bought 1,189,532 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares in the company, valued at $105,388,604.62. This trade represents a 39.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627 and sold 16,850,134 shares worth $131,641,986. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $171.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.78 and a 200-day moving average of $149.68. The company has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.75%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.