Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Cuts Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec decreased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,528,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,114,557 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $61,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 108.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $43.44.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.