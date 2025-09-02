Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Sonos, Inc. $SONO

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 38.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of SONO opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $344.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.66 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 5.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

In other Sonos news, CEO Thomas Conrad acquired 92,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $1,024,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 242,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,835.80. This trade represents a 61.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski acquired 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $250,207.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 124,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,136.20. This represents a 22.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,950,069 shares of company stock worth $31,713,016. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

