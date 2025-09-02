Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Buys 2,384 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,256,000 after buying an additional 752,397 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $394,233,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 7,842,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,551,000 after buying an additional 100,632 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,637,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,600,000 after purchasing an additional 809,869 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,802,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,927,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.19. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $42.09.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

