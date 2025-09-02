Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $153.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $161.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

