Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 288.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,617 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $136.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DTE Energy Company has a one year low of $115.59 and a one year high of $142.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.94.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%.The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,621.09. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.