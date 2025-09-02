Family Office Research LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Family Office Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Family Office Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Family Office Research LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $37.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

