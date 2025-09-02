American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $18,360,145.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,527.47. This represents a 87.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,191.50. This represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,219 shares of company stock worth $40,555,901 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 1.4%

AXP stock opened at $331.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $332.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.