Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $185,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FICO. Barclays cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Baird R W upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.57.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.1%

FICO stock opened at $1,523.06 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,300.00 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,534.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,742.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The company had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,621.50. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 3,811 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.99, for a total value of $5,967,987.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 44,338 shares in the company, valued at $69,432,864.62. This represents a 7.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,021 shares of company stock worth $22,247,892 over the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

