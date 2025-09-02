FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Thursday, September 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th.

FutureFuel Trading Down 1.6%

FF opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. FutureFuel has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $169.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.62.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.67 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a negative net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

