MetisDAO (METIS) Price Down 0.9% This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $101.21 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $15.45 or 0.00014054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00002846 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00015483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00002150 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00008438 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,550,834 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is www.metis.io/blog. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The Reddit community for MetisDAO is https://reddit.com/r/metis_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,550,834.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 15.47478722 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 313 active market(s) with $8,500,899.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

