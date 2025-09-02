InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) to Issue $0.09 Sep 25 Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a sep 25 dividend on Tuesday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, September 30th.

Shares of InPlay Oil stock opened at C$11.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.91. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of C$6.54 and a 52 week high of C$13.08.

InPlay Oil Corp is oil development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties, and the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations are focused on a concentrated light oil asset base located in West Central Alberta.

