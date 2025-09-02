Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 40.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 14th.

Plato Income Maximiser Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $962.00 million, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Plato Income Maximiser alerts:

Plato Income Maximiser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Listed Investment Company

Receive News & Ratings for Plato Income Maximiser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Income Maximiser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.