Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 40.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 14th.
Plato Income Maximiser Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $962.00 million, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.49.
Plato Income Maximiser Company Profile
