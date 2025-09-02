ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Surgery Partners, Inc. $SGRY

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 761,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 1,448.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 257,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 240,597 shares during the last quarter.
Surgery Partners Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of SGRY stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners
In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 20,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $455,209.32. Following the sale, the director owned 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,234.02. This trade represents a 30.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Surgery Partners
Surgery Partners Company Profile
Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Surgery Partners
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Renewable Energy Stocks That Could Gush as Oil Stays Volatile
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.