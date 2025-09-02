Conflux (CFX) Price Up 3% Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $900.55 million and $89.02 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109,939.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $567.52 or 0.00516211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00008710 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.72 or 0.00100712 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.83 or 0.00239979 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00018857 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,131,728,876 coins and its circulating supply is 5,131,726,525 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

