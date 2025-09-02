Advent International L.P. Buys 168,953 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Advent International L.P. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,953 shares during the quarter. GFL Environmental accounts for 0.8% of Advent International L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Advent International L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of GFL Environmental worth $24,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,166,000 after acquiring an additional 146,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of GFL stock opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.11.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 48.53%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th were given a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

GFL Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.