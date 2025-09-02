ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. $CRGX

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 341,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRGX. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,477,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 573.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $216.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CRGX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CARGO Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CARGO Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

CARGO Therapeutics Profile

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

