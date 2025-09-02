720,848 Shares in Septerna, Inc. $SEPN Acquired by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 720,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of Septerna as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEPN. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Septerna by 20.6% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,080,000 after buying an additional 533,055 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Septerna in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Septerna in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Septerna during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Septerna during the 1st quarter worth $174,000.

Get Septerna alerts:

Septerna Stock Performance

Shares of SEPN opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. Septerna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Septerna ( NASDAQ:SEPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Septerna had a negative net margin of 12,053.03% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Septerna, Inc. will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SEPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Septerna from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Septerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Septerna from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Septerna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SEPN

Septerna Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Septerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Septerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.