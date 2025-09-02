ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,895 Shares of Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. $TECX

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Tectonic Therapeutic worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,329,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,371,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Cliffwater LLC purchased a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 1,008.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tectonic Therapeutic from $51.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Tectonic Therapeutic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TECX stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $61.07. The firm has a market cap of $477.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 3.42.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. will post -8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

