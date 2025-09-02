Alkeon Capital Management LLC Invests $71.50 Million in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,499,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Burlington Stores at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 671,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,560,000 after buying an additional 240,144 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,075,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,603,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,754,000 after acquiring an additional 219,124 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 23,496.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 214,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,007,000 after purchasing an additional 213,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 481,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,699,000 after buying an additional 195,160 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $290.35 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.92 and a 52-week high of $309.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.92 and its 200 day moving average is $248.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In related news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $108,625.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $576,680.71. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total transaction of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,118.56. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

