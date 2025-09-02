ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Purchases 185,933 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. $VIR

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 290.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,933 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Vir Biotechnology worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,915,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 703,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 610,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 122,219 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 51,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 849,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 321,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of VIR stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a market cap of $686.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.28. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 50.22% and a negative net margin of 2,895.94%.The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $109,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,276,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,369,191.09. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Eisner sold 6,796 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $37,174.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 108,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,875.88. This trade represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,382 shares of company stock valued at $278,770. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Bank of America upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

