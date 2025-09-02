ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Helix Acquisition Corp. II $HLXB

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Helix Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HLXB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,591 shares during the period. Helix Acquisition Corp. II accounts for 1.0% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helix Acquisition Corp. II were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. II by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Helix Acquisition Corp. II by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Helix Acquisition Corp. II by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Helix Acquisition Corp. II by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,339,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Helix Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of HLXB stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. Helix Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

About Helix Acquisition Corp. II

Helix Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Helix Acquisition Corp. II is a subsidiary of Helix Holdings II LLC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HLXB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.